Camp Blaz Marine coaches Guam youth football

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jacari Williams, a New Orleans native and personnel chief stationed on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, gives water to a Guam Green Bay Packers football player, April 10, 2024. Williams in his free time helps coach the Guam Green Bay Packers, a youth football group, to inspire them to find success in life with what he teaches through football. “The kids push through,” said Williams. “They already deal with adversity in their everyday lives so football is an outlet for them to express themselves and find some success in doing the right thing while making their family proud at the same time.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao)

