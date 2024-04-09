Inspiring the youth - Encouraging life success through football

Photo By Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jacari Williams, a native of New Orleans and a personnel chief...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jacari Williams, a native of New Orleans and a personnel chief stationed on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, gathers the team together to do a motivational “hands in the middle” group huddle, April 10, 2024. Williams in his free time helps coach the Guam Green Bay Packers, a youth football group, to inspire them to find success in life with what he teaches through football. “The kids push through,” said Williams. “They already deal with adversity in their everyday lives so football is an outlet for them to express themselves and find some success in doing the right thing while making their family proud at the same time.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao) see less | View Image Page

Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz constantly strives to be a helping hand in the community of Guam. From volunteering for community clean-ups to providing healthy competitive sport opportunities, there are Marines who desire to go above and beyond to create an impact benefiting others. U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jacari A. Williams, a New Orleans native and personnel chief stationed at MCB Camp Blaz, coaches multiple divisions of the youth Guam football team, the Guam Packers, in hopes to inspire the next generation to find success in life with what he teaches through the game.



“I know what I have been able to accomplish through the sport of football, and if I am able to help others achieve the same dreams and goals then that is what I want to do,” said Williams. “It’s all about giving back to the sport that gives so much to me.”



Williams first started playing football in 7th grade and played throughout high school. He attended Brunswick High School in Georgia with a vision statement that all graduates from Brunswick would be prepared to be productive and contributing members of society. In his senior year, Williams became the captain of the team and his athletic career started skyrocketing. His team became 1st team All Region and 1st team All Area, and he led the team with the most tackles. Having these titles to his name displayed the vast dedication and skill Williams developed over years of grinding and putting in serious work.



Williams’ achievements made him stand out and eventually landed him a scholarship to play college football as a linebacker for Mars Hill University, North Carolina. He was enrolled from Aug. 2014 to Dec. 2018 and earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. His senior year there, the team voted him captain. Then, in 2022, his official coaching debut started.



He first coached a 7v7 team with the Hard 2 Overcome (H20) program where he coached middle and high school kids. Williams coached in various tournaments in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and San Diego. Then, he became a board member for Vista Pop Warner football which is a national organization offering youth football, dance, and cheer programs. Simultaneously he coached varsity linebackers at Vista High School, California.



Currently, Williams coaches four different divisions for the Guam Packers: Mandikki, Manha, Megot, Matua. Football teaches life lessons such as dealing with adversity, how to be a team player, and how to work hard. For Williams it was the value of mentorship and being a leader. It was how to teach others to get back up. Throughout multiple games, the kids would face hardships like minor injuries and loss. But knowing that the kids want to maintain the conviction of pushing forward no matter what, is a step towards the right direction in their lives. Being a coach is more than just winning or losing the game. The best part of coaching for Williams is being rewarded with the kids picking up what he teaches to not just win the game, but to win in life.



The Marine Corps values are the foundation of what every Marine must maintain, honor, courage, and commitment. From being the team captain his early life, to competing to earn the title “Marine,” Williams was able to hone these foundational traits to help instill good morals into the youth encouraging life success through honorable acts.