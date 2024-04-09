U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jacari Williams, a New Orleans native, and a personnel chief stationed on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz and a volunteer coach, demonstrates how to conduct an explosive forward push with Wes Lane, a volunteer football coach, April 10, 2024. Williams in his free time helps coach the Guam Green Bay Packers, a youth football group, to inspire them to find success in life with what he teaches through football. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2024 Date Posted: 04.12.2024 01:39 Photo ID: 8335941 VIRIN: 240410-M-SG132-1001 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 352.84 KB Location: GU Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Blaz Marine coaches Guam youth football [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Rey Moreno Marilao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.