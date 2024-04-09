Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Blaz Marine coaches Guam youth football [Image 1 of 4]

    Camp Blaz Marine coaches Guam youth football

    GUAM

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jacari Williams, a New Orleans native, and a personnel chief stationed on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz and a volunteer coach, demonstrates how to conduct an explosive forward push with Wes Lane, a volunteer football coach, April 10, 2024. Williams in his free time helps coach the Guam Green Bay Packers, a youth football group, to inspire them to find success in life with what he teaches through football. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.12.2024 01:39
    Location: GU
    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
    Inspiring the youth - Encouraging life success through football

    #Guam #CampBlaz #USMC #YouthFootball

