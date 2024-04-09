Camp Blaz Marine coaches Guam youth football

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jacari Williams, a New Orleans native, and a personnel chief stationed on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz and a volunteer coach, demonstrates how to conduct an explosive forward push with Wes Lane, a volunteer football coach, April 10, 2024. Williams in his free time helps coach the Guam Green Bay Packers, a youth football group, to inspire them to find success in life with what he teaches through football. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao)
Inspiring the youth - Encouraging life success through football
