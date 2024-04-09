U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jacari Williams, a New Orleans native, and personnel chief stationed on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, conducts a sprinting exercise with the Guam Green Bay Packers, April 10, 2024. Williams in his free time helps coach the Guam Green Bay Packers, a youth football group, to inspire them to find success in life with what he teaches through football. “The kids push through,” said Williams. “They already deal with adversity in their everyday lives so football is an outlet for them to express themselves and find some success in doing the right thing while making their family proud at the same time.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao)
This work, Camp Blaz Marine coaches Guam youth football [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Rey Moreno Marilao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Inspiring the youth - Encouraging life success through football
