240409-N-XF387-2194 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 9, 2024) - Cmdr. David Gardner, commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26), observes Royal Australian Navy frigate HMAS Warramunga (FFG152) and French Navy Floréal-class frigate FS Vendémiaire (F 734) from the bridge wing during trilateral operations in the South China Sea. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Liz Dunagan/RELEASED)

Date Taken: 04.08.2024 Date Posted: 04.11.2024 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA This work, Australia, France, and the United States operate together in South China Sea, by PO1 Liz Dunagan