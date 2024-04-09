Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Australia, France, and the United States operate together in South China Sea [Image 1 of 4]

    Australia, France, and the United States operate together in South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Liz Dunagan 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    240409-N-XF387-2005 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 9, 2024) - Royal Australian Navy frigate HMAS Warramunga (FFG 152), front, and French Navy Floréal-class frigate FS Vendémiaire (F 734), back, trail behind Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26), during trilateral operations in the South China Sea. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Liz Dunagan/ RELEASED)

    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    Partnerships
    USS Mobile (LCS 26)
    DESRON 7
    maritime cooperative activity event

