240409-N-XF387-2151

SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 9, 2024) Royal Australian MH-60R Mayhem helicopter approaches Royal Australian Navy frigate HMAS Warramunga (FFG 152), as the French Navy Floréal-class frigate FS Vendémiaire (F 734), trails behind and the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26), leads during a trilateral operations in the South China Sea. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Liz Dunagan/ RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2024 Date Posted: 04.11.2024 22:35 Photo ID: 8335888 VIRIN: 240409-N-XF387-2151 Resolution: 1500x2100 Size: 2.07 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Australia, France, and the United States operate together in South China Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Liz Dunagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.