Maj. Gen. John D. Kline, Center for Initial Military Training commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua R. Bitle, 33rd commandant of the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy salute during the playing of the National Anthem during a change of responsibility ceremony held at Victory Field, April 5, 2024.
|04.05.2024
|04.11.2024 09:41
|8334133
|240405-A-JU979-7755
|5568x3712
|12.39 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|1
|0
