Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua R. Bitle, 33rd Commandant of the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy, receives the unit colors from Maj. Gen. John D. Kline, Center for Initial Military Training commander, to signify him taking responsibility for the Academy from Command Sgt. Maj. Rickey D. Jackson.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2024 Date Posted: 04.11.2024 09:41 Photo ID: 8334129 VIRIN: 240405-A-ZN169-1160 Resolution: 3017x2053 Size: 870.75 KB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 240405-A-ZN169-1160 [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.