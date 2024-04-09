Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua R. Bitle, 33rd Commandant of the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy, receives the unit colors from Maj. Gen. John D. Kline, Center for Initial Military Training commander, to signify him taking responsibility for the Academy from Command Sgt. Maj. Rickey D. Jackson.
This work, 240405-A-ZN169-1160 [Image 5 of 5], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Welcome: Drill Sergeant Academy gets new commandant
Fort Jackson
