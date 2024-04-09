240405-A-ZN169-1160

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua R. Bitle, 33rd Commandant of the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy, receives the unit colors from Maj. Gen. John D. Kline, Center for Initial Military Training commander, to signify him taking responsibility for the Academy from Command Sgt. Maj. Rickey D. Jackson.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Welcome: Drill Sergeant Academy gets new commandant

