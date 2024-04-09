240405-A-ZN169-1132

Drill sergeant leaders salute during the change of responsibility ceremony held at Victory Field. Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua R. Bitle became the 33rd commandant of the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy during the ceremony held April 5, 2024 at Fort Jackson.

