Welcome: Drill Sergeant Academy gets new commandant

Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | Maj. Gen. John D. Kline, Center for Initial Military Training commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua R. Bitle, 33rd commandant of the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy salute during the playing of the National Anthem during a change of responsibility ceremony held at Victory Field, April 5, 2024.

“We’ve selected another proven leader for the 33rd commandant (of the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy) a sergeant major whose reputation and experience precedes him,” said Maj. Gen. John D. Kline, Center for Initial Military Training commander during the change of commandant ceremony, April 5.



Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua R. Bitle, took responsibility for the Academy from Command Sgt. Maj. Rickey G. Jackson during a ceremony Kline hosted. Kline received the Academy colors from Jackson and passed them to Bitle to ceremoniously mark the transition of responsibility.



It was this experience and reputation that made it an obvious choice for Kline to select as the new commandant.



Kline said during the ceremony that Bitle has a wealth of both operational and institutional experience that some may “think was the perfect or optimal balance between knowing what the qualities are that we currently need within Forces Command and our Army Service Component Commands, coupled with his knowledge of how we build a Soldier to fit this need.”



Bitle, a former brigade senior enlisted leader, was the operations sergeant major for the 193rd Infantry Brigade, a former drill sergeant in Basic Combat Training, Advanced Individual Training and One Station Unit Training.



He comes to Fort Jackson from the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, where he was the operations group sergeant major.



“He knows better than most the challenges we will face in the current/future fight and the importance of building a strong foundation,” Kline said. “What was really compelling was to hear his thoughts on today’s Soldiers.



“It was not just the challenges, but a deeper understanding of how we can make a lasting positive impression – that’s what set him apart.”

Bitle wasn’t the only sergeant major Kline was instantly impressed with; Jackson his predecessor caught the general’s eye years before.



“… When I interviewed Rickey Jackson, I could sense something different,” Kline said. “It was his energy, his passion … it was palpable within the first five minutes. I knew he was going to be our next commandant.” Kline also outlined some of the changes Jackson instilled as commandant including treating drill sergeant candidates better.



“The (Drill Sergeant Academy) is setting a great example by prioritizing care and trust over fear,” Jackson said enthusiastically during the ceremony while thanking those who had helped make his tenure as commandant a success. “And it starts with the treating of others with dignity and respect, which creates a strong foundation for building culture and care.”



He used the example of defender pickup that mirrors the pickup of Basic Combat Training called the first 100 yards.



“The event sets the tone for the day for day one of training,” he said. “All candidates are called drill sergeant day one, which may be a culture shock for many, but it is how we start with respect on day one …”



The DSA cadre are executive-level instructors who ensure drill sergeants have what they need to succeed on the trail.



He concluded saying Bitle was the right choice for commandant.



“I’m confident that the Academy is in good hands with Joshua and his Family,” Jackson said. “They will continue to train the best drill sergeants for our Army, and I know they will carry on a legacy that I have worked so hard to establish.”



When Bitle took the podium to provide his first words as commandant he joked about the drill sergeant hat he put on before the ceremony.



“As I put this hat on recently to get it adjusted, reminded me of two things,” he said. “First, I took it off 17 years ago and had no idea I would put it on again. Here we are. Second, how good I look in it.”



On a more serious note he said “It is not lost on me the hard work and commitment of Command Sgt. Maj. Jackson, Sgt. Maj. (Melissa) Solomon, the entire Fort Jackson team, drill sergeants and the staff over here … The transformation over the last two years was Herculean, to say the least. Well done and thank you.”



“I am incredibly honored and humbled to be the 33rd commandant, and fired up to be part of (Training and Doctrine Command), CIMT and Fort Jackson team,” he concluded.