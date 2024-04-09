3rd AEW commander visits Tinian, meets mayor and community members

Edwin Aldan, the Mayor of Tinian and Aguiguan in Northern Mariana Islands, left, shakes hands with U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Jamieson, 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, during Agile Reaper 24-1 Community Day at Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, April 11, 2024. Community Day gave residents of Tinian the opportunity to see an F-22 Raptor and a C-12 Huron. Local partners such as Tinian possess cultural, positional, and capability advantages vital to collective Indo-Pacific objectives, filling critical needs for Pacific Air Forces. The 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing looks forward every year to increasing engagement and partnerships with host communities throughout the Indo-Pacific region with Agile Reaper. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)

