    3rd AEW commander visits Tinian, meets mayor and community members [Image 11 of 11]

    3rd AEW commander visits Tinian, meets mayor and community members

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Edwin Aldan, the Mayor of Tinian and Aguiguan in Northern Mariana Islands, left, poses for a photo with U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Jamieson, 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, during Agile Reaper 24-1 Community Day at Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, April 11, 2024. Community Day gave residents of Tinian the opportunity to see an F-22 Raptor and a C-12 Huron. Local partners such as Tinian possess cultural, positional, and capability advantages vital to collective Indo-Pacific objectives, filling critical needs for Pacific Air Forces. The 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing looks forward every year to increasing engagement and partnerships with host communities throughout the Indo-Pacific region with Agile Reaper. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 06:44
    VIRIN: 240411-F-KB004-1157
    Location: TINIAN, MP
    3 AEW, 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, Agile Reaper, AR24-1, 3AEWAgileReaper

