A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Crew Chief assigned to the 90th Fighter Generation Squadron speaks with community members of Tinian during Agile Reaper 24-1 Community Day at Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, April 11, 2024. Community Day gave residents of Tinian the opportunity to see an F-22 Raptor and a C-12 Huron. Local partners such as Tinian possess cultural, positional, and capability advantages vital to collective Indo-Pacific objectives, filling critical needs for Pacific Air Forces. The 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing looks forward every year to increasing engagement and partnerships with host communities throughout the Indo-Pacific region with Agile Reaper. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)

Date Taken: 04.10.2024
Date Posted: 04.11.2024
3rd AEW commander visits Tinian, meets mayor and community members [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Andrew Britten