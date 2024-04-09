Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd AEW commander visits Tinian, meets mayor and community members [Image 8 of 11]

    3rd AEW commander visits Tinian, meets mayor and community members

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Richard Siersma, flight medicine physician’s assistant, 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, gives a briefing on the functionality of a blood storage cooler during exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, April 11, 2024. AR 24-1 uses combat representative roles and processes to deliberately target all participants as a training audience and stress the force’s capability to generate combat air power in an expeditious manner across the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)

    This work, 3rd AEW commander visits Tinian, meets mayor and community members [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

