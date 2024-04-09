3rd AEW commander visits Tinian, meets mayor and community members

U.S. Air Force Maj. Richard Siersma, flight medicine physician’s assistant, 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, gives a briefing on the functionality of a blood storage cooler during exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, April 11, 2024. AR 24-1 uses combat representative roles and processes to deliberately target all participants as a training audience and stress the force’s capability to generate combat air power in an expeditious manner across the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2024 06:44
|Photo ID:
|8333966
|VIRIN:
|240411-F-KB004-1055
|Resolution:
|7713x5142
|Size:
|6.85 MB
|Location:
|TINIAN, MP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
