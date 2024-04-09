Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVCENT’s Task Force 54 Holds a U.S. Submarine Force Birthday Ceremony

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Vernier 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240411-N-EG592-1115 MANAMA, Bahrain (April 11, 2024) A presentation about past U.S. submarines lost to the sea is played during a U.S. Submarine Force birthday ceremony hosted by U.S. Naval Forces Central Command’s Task Force (TF) 54 in Manama, Bahrain, April 11. TF 54 commands operations of U.S. submarine forces and coordinates anti-submarine warfare matters across the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVCENT’s Task Force 54 Holds a U.S. Submarine Force Birthday Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jacob Vernier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

