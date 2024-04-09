240411-N-EG592-1115 MANAMA, Bahrain (April 11, 2024) A presentation about past U.S. submarines lost to the sea is played during a U.S. Submarine Force birthday ceremony hosted by U.S. Naval Forces Central Command’s Task Force (TF) 54 in Manama, Bahrain, April 11. TF 54 commands operations of U.S. submarine forces and coordinates anti-submarine warfare matters across the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2024 06:22
|Photo ID:
|8333953
|VIRIN:
|240411-N-EG592-1115
|Resolution:
|3727x2480
|Size:
|718.73 KB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVCENT’s Task Force 54 Holds a U.S. Submarine Force Birthday Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jacob Vernier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
