    NAVCENT’s Task Force 54 Holds a U.S. Submarine Force Birthday Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    NAVCENT’s Task Force 54 Holds a U.S. Submarine Force Birthday Ceremony

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Vernier 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240411-N-EG592-1200 MANAMA, Bahrain (April 11, 2024) A Logistics Specialist, assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command’s Task Force (TF) 54, prepares to ring a ceremonial bell during a U.S. Submarine Force birthday ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, April 11. TF 54 commands operations of U.S. submarine forces and coordinates anti-submarine warfare matters across the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 06:22
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    This work, NAVCENT’s Task Force 54 Holds a U.S. Submarine Force Birthday Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jacob Vernier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

