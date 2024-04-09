240411-N-EG592-1165 MANAMA, Bahrain (April 11, 2024) Capt. Richard Salazar, commanding officer of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command’s Task Force (TF) 54, delivers remarks during a U.S. Submarine Force birthday ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, April 11. TF 54 commands operations of U.S. submarine forces and coordinates anti-submarine warfare matters across the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2024 06:22
|Photo ID:
|8333955
|VIRIN:
|240411-N-EG592-1165
|Resolution:
|3847x2560
|Size:
|879.63 KB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVCENT’s Task Force 54 Holds a U.S. Submarine Force Birthday Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jacob Vernier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
