NAVCENT’s Task Force 54 Holds a U.S. Submarine Force Birthday Ceremony

240411-N-EG592-1165 MANAMA, Bahrain (April 11, 2024) Capt. Richard Salazar, commanding officer of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command’s Task Force (TF) 54, delivers remarks during a U.S. Submarine Force birthday ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, April 11. TF 54 commands operations of U.S. submarine forces and coordinates anti-submarine warfare matters across the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

