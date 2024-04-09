NAVCENT’s Task Force 54 Holds a U.S. Submarine Force Birthday Ceremony

240411-N-EG592-1030 MANAMA, Bahrain (April 11, 2024) A cake sits on display during a U.S. Submarine Force birthday ceremony hosted by U.S. Naval Forces Central Command’s Task Force (TF) 54 in Manama, Bahrain, April 11. TF 54 commands operations of U.S. submarine forces and coordinates anti-submarine warfare matters across the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

by PO2 Jacob Vernier