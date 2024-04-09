The south view of the Painted Rock Dam can be seen in this March 25 picture near Gila Bend, Arizona. Painted Rock Dam is a major flood control project in the Gila River Drainage Basin, constructed and operated by the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE Los Angeles District Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2024 19:43
|Photo ID:
|8333514
|VIRIN:
|240325-A-RY318-1008
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|GILA BEND, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, South View [Image 8 of 8], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
