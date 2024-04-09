Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    District commander [Image 4 of 8]

    District commander

    GILA BEND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2024

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Col. Andrew Baker, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District commander, visits the Painted Rock Dam spillway March 25 near Gila Bend, Arizona. Baker leads about 750 military and civilian personnel operating in a 226,000-square-mile area of Southern California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE Los Angeles District Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 19:43
    Photo ID: 8333507
    VIRIN: 240325-A-RY318-1004
    Resolution: 4284x5712
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: GILA BEND, AZ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, District commander [Image 8 of 8], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Northwest View
    Conversation
    Command team
    District commander
    Water Release
    Spillway Tour
    Entrance
    South View

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Los Angeles District
    Gila Bend
    flood mitigation
    Painted Rock Dam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT