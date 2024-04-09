U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Reyes Herrera-Betancourt, a team leader with Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, listens to the instructor as he translates a class on establishing a patrol base at Puerto Castilla, Honduras, 4 April, 2024. U.S. Marines trained alongside Honduran Marines in detainment, military operations in urban terrain, and various other infantry tactics and techniques. Marines of Company G are in Honduras participating in exercise CENTAM Guardian 24, a multi-national exercise which facilitates multi-lateral cooperation and training exchange. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Durand)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2024 Date Posted: 04.10.2024 17:49 Photo ID: 8333234 VIRIN: 240405-M-TU094-1477 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 4.47 MB Location: HN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Marines, Arrives in Honduras [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Gabriel Groseclose-Durand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.