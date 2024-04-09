Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Marines, Arrives in Honduras

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Reyes Herrera-Betancourt, a team leader with Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, translates a class on establishing a patrol base at Puerto Castilla, Honduras, 4 April, 2024. CENTAM Guardian 24 is an annual, multi-national exercise designed to strengthen interoperability, domain awareness, information sharing, and counter-threat capabilities between the United States and participating Central American partner nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Durand)
