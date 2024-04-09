U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Reyes Herrera-Betancourt, a team leader with Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, translates a class on establishing a patrol base at Puerto Castilla, Honduras, 4 April, 2024. CENTAM Guardian 24 is an annual, multi-national exercise designed to strengthen interoperability, domain awareness, information sharing, and counter-threat capabilities between the United States and participating Central American partner nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Durand)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2024 Date Posted: 04.10.2024 17:52 Photo ID: 8333233 VIRIN: 240405-M-TU094-1463 Resolution: 7822x4400 Size: 5.51 MB Location: HN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Marines, Arrives in Honduras [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Gabriel Groseclose-Durand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.