U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. John Scariano, a rifleman with Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, aims down sight while training with Honduran Marines during exercise CENTAM Guardian 2024at Puerto Castilla, Honduras, 4 April, 2024. The U.S. Marines instructed Honduran Marines in detainment, military operations in urban terrain, and various other infantry tactics and techniques. Marines of Company G are in Honduras participating in exercise CENTAM Guardian 24, a multi-national exercise which facilitates multi-lateral cooperation and training exchange. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Durand)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2024 17:49
|Photo ID:
|8333236
|VIRIN:
|240405-M-TU094-1509
|Resolution:
|6064x4045
|Size:
|4.24 MB
|Location:
|HN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Marines, Arrives in Honduras [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Gabriel Groseclose-Durand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
