Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Marines, Arrives in Honduras

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. John Scariano, a rifleman with Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, aims down sight while training with Honduran Marines during exercise CENTAM Guardian 2024at Puerto Castilla, Honduras, 4 April, 2024. The U.S. Marines instructed Honduran Marines in detainment, military operations in urban terrain, and various other infantry tactics and techniques. Marines of Company G are in Honduras participating in exercise CENTAM Guardian 24, a multi-national exercise which facilitates multi-lateral cooperation and training exchange. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Durand)

