U.S. and Honduran Marines prepare to enter a room while conducting room clearing drills at Puerto Castilla, Honduras, 4 April, 2024. U.S. Marines trained alongside Honduran Marines in close quarters battle, military operations in urban terrain, and various other infantry tactics and techniques. Marines of Company G are in Honduras participating in exercise CENTAM Guardian 24, a multi-national exercise which facilitates multi-lateral cooperation and training exchange. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Durand)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2024 17:51
|Photo ID:
|8333229
|VIRIN:
|240404-M-TU094-1390
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|4.87 MB
|Location:
|HN
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Marines, Arrives in Honduras [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Gabriel Groseclose-Durand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT