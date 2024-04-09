Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Marines, Arrives in Honduras

U.S. and Honduran Marines prepare to enter a room while conducting room clearing drills at Puerto Castilla, Honduras, 4 April, 2024. U.S. Marines trained alongside Honduran Marines in close quarters battle, military operations in urban terrain, and various other infantry tactics and techniques. Marines of Company G are in Honduras participating in exercise CENTAM Guardian 24, a multi-national exercise which facilitates multi-lateral cooperation and training exchange. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Durand)

