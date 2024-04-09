Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Marines, Arrives in Honduras [Image 3 of 7]

    Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Marines, Arrives in Honduras

    HONDURAS

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Gabriel Groseclose-Durand 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. and Honduran Marines prepare to enter a room while conducting room clearing drills at Puerto Castilla, Honduras, 4 April, 2024. U.S. Marines trained alongside Honduran Marines in close quarters battle, military operations in urban terrain, and various other infantry tactics and techniques. Marines of Company G are in Honduras participating in exercise CENTAM Guardian 24, a multi-national exercise which facilitates multi-lateral cooperation and training exchange. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Durand)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 17:51
    Photo ID: 8333229
    VIRIN: 240404-M-TU094-1390
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 4.87 MB
    Location: HN
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Marines, Arrives in Honduras [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Gabriel Groseclose-Durand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC News
    EnduringPromise
    CG24
    CENTAMGuardian24
    Caiman Commando

