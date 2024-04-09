Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Shield 2024 [Image 10 of 22]

    Exercise Shield 2024

    PULA, CROATIA

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Croatian Army soldiers conduct live fire drills with BOV-3 during Exercise Shield 24 in Pula, Croatia. This annual Croatian air defense exercise focuses on enhancing the execution of air defense tasks against low and medium-altitude targets on April 9, 2024. Joined by the 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (C/1-57 ADAR), 173rd Airborne Brigade, and allied forces from the Polish Armed Forces, Slovenian Army, and French Armed Forces, participants jointly train on air defense tactics, techniques, and procedures, including air-space control and live fire engagements. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 14:58
    Photo ID: 8332807
    VIRIN: 240410-A-JM436-1403
    Resolution: 7296x4864
    Size: 9.07 MB
    Location: PULA, HR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Shield 2024 [Image 22 of 22], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

