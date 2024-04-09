Exercise Shield 2024

Soldiers from Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (C/1-57 ADAR), conduct live fire drills with AN/TWQ-1 Avenger during Exercise Shield 24 in Pula, Croatia on April 10, 2024. This annual exercise, aimed at enhancing Croatian air defense capabilities, brings together units from the 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, Croatian Air Defense Regiment, Polish Armed Forces, Slovenian Army, and French Armed Forces for joint training on air defense tactics and procedures. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

