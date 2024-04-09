Exercise Shield 2024

Croatian Army soldiers conduct live fire drills with BOV-3 during Exercise Shield 24 in Pula, Croatia. This annual Croatian air defense exercise focuses on enhancing the execution of air defense tasks against low and medium-altitude targets on April 9, 2024. Joined by the 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (C/1-57 ADAR), 173rd Airborne Brigade, and allied forces from the Polish Armed Forces, Slovenian Army, and French Armed Forces, participants jointly train on air defense tactics, techniques, and procedures, including air-space control and live fire engagements. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

