    Exercise Shield 2024 [Image 22 of 22]

    Exercise Shield 2024

    PULA, CROATIA

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Soldiers from Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (C/1-57 ADAR), conduct live fire drills with AN/TWQ-1 Avenger during Exercise Shield 24 in Pula, Croatia on April 10, 2024. This annual exercise, aimed at enhancing Croatian air defense capabilities, brings together units from the 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, Croatian Air Defense Regiment, Polish Armed Forces, Slovenian Army, and French Armed Forces for joint training on air defense tactics and procedures. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 14:58
    Photo ID: 8332820
    VIRIN: 240410-A-JM436-1051
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 15.4 MB
    Location: PULA, HR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Shield 2024 [Image 22 of 22], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    10AAMDC
    SETAF-AF

