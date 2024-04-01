16th Air Force CD engages with 70th ISRW

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Hensley, 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) deputy commander, listens to U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Randall Jadulang, 70th Operations Support Squadron Central Security Service Operations senior enlisted leader, as he talks about U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jamika Ludvig, 70th OSS Analysis and Reporting Education and Training program manager, during a visit to the 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, March 15, 2024, at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. During his visit, Hensley recognized a few Airmen for their outstanding achievements and dedication to supporting the ISR mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)

Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 04.10.2024