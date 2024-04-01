U.S. Air Force Maj. Nathan Curl, 29th Intelligence Squadron director of operations, briefs U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Hensley, 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) deputy commander during a visit to the 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, March 15, 2024, at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. Hensley, a former 70th ISRW commander, received various mission briefings and conversed with the Airmen to learn about the current tactics and capabilities employed by the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 04.10.2024 08:39 Photo ID: 8331835 VIRIN: 240315-F-FV476-1002 Resolution: 2019x1442 Size: 604.95 KB Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 16th Air Force CD engages with 70th ISRW [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Franklin Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.