16th Air Force CD engages with 70th ISRW

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Hensley, 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) deputy commander, provides closing remarks during the 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing Annual Awards Ceremony, March 15, 2024, at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. The 70th ISRW along with various mission partners help gather insights on adversaries, ensuring the U.S. is prepared to detect, deter, and respond to any current and future threats within the competition continuum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)

