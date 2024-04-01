Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    16th Air Force CD engages with 70th ISRW [Image 1 of 4]

    16th Air Force CD engages with 70th ISRW

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin Ramos 

    70th ISR Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Hensley, 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) deputy commander, takes notes during a briefing while visiting the 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, March 15, 2024, at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. The 70th ISRW along with various mission partners help gather insights on adversaries, ensuring the U.S. is prepared to detect, deter, and respond to any current and future threats within the competition continuum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 08:39
    Photo ID: 8331834
    VIRIN: 240315-F-FV476-1001
    Resolution: 1734x1239
    Size: 499.4 KB
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th Air Force CD engages with 70th ISRW [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Franklin Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    16th Air Force CD engages with 70th ISRW
    16th Air Force CD engages with 70th ISRW
    16th Air Force CD engages with 70th ISRW
    16th Air Force CD engages with 70th ISRW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    70th ISRW
    Air Forces Cyber
    16th Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT