Airman 1st Class William Brown spots Senior Airman Trevin Bailey driving a forklift while offloading an intermodal shipping container loaded with Army assets at Camp Darby, Italy, March 11, 2024. The containers are part of a 21st Theater Sustainment Command tasking that directed the bed down of Presidential Drawdown Authority munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Briley White)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2024 08:37
|Photo ID:
|8331833
|VIRIN:
|240311-F-MH669-1004
|Resolution:
|722x543
|Size:
|128.6 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 731 MUNS Supports Joint Rail Ops with USAREUR [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Briley White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT