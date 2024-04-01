Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    731 MUNS Supports Joint Rail Ops with USAREUR [Image 4 of 4]

    731 MUNS Supports Joint Rail Ops with USAREUR

    ITALY

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Briley White 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Airman 1st Class William Brown spots Senior Airman Trevin Bailey driving a forklift while offloading an intermodal shipping container loaded with Army assets at Camp Darby, Italy, March 11, 2024. The containers are part of a 21st Theater Sustainment Command tasking that directed the bed down of Presidential Drawdown Authority munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Briley White)

    This work, 731 MUNS Supports Joint Rail Ops with USAREUR [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Briley White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

