    731 MUNS Supports Joint Rail Ops with USAREUR [Image 2 of 4]

    731 MUNS Supports Joint Rail Ops with USAREUR

    ITALY

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Briley White 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Bussard, 731st Munitions Squadron precision guided munitions support supervisor, acts as Ammo Expeditor at Camp Darby, Italy, March 11, 2024. Bussard coordinates the download of railcars and movement of intermodal shipping containers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Caleb Gindhart)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 731 MUNS Supports Joint Rail Ops with USAREUR [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Briley White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

