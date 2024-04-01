Members assigned to the 731st Munitions Squadron prepare to receive the first of 162 intermodal shipping containers at Camp Darby, Italy, March 11, 2024. The containers are part of a 21st Theater Sustainment Command tasking that directed the bed down of Presidential Drawdown Authority munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Briley White)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2024 Date Posted: 04.10.2024 08:37 Photo ID: 8331829 VIRIN: 240311-F-MH669-1001 Resolution: 660x497 Size: 49.87 KB Location: IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 731 MUNS Supports Joint Rail Ops with USAREUR [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Briley White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.