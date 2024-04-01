U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 731st Munitions Squadron personnel pose for a photo in front of a 44,000-pound forklifts at Camp Darby, Italy, March 11, 2024.The 731st MUNS provides ready and reliable munitions via road, rail, and sea to support United States European Command and NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo taken by Airman 1st Class Briley White)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2024 08:37
|Photo ID:
|8331832
|VIRIN:
|240311-F-HM669-1003
|Resolution:
|721x541
|Size:
|154.97 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 731 MUNS Supports Joint Rail Ops with USAREUR [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Briley White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT