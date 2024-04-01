U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 731st Munitions Squadron personnel pose for a photo in front of a 44,000-pound forklifts at Camp Darby, Italy, March 11, 2024.The 731st MUNS provides ready and reliable munitions via road, rail, and sea to support United States European Command and NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo taken by Airman 1st Class Briley White)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2024 Date Posted: 04.10.2024 08:37 Photo ID: 8331832 VIRIN: 240311-F-HM669-1003 Resolution: 721x541 Size: 154.97 KB Location: IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 731 MUNS Supports Joint Rail Ops with USAREUR [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Briley White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.