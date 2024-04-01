Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-82 DART Exercise [Image 6 of 8]

    3-82 DART Exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    The Downed Aircraft Recovery Team (DART) operated on simulated downed Spanish aircraft on March 15, 2024. The DART Exercise is a progressive training
    strategy between 3-82 GSAB "Task Force Talon," Task Force Toro and Task Force Redleg. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 05:37
    Photo ID: 8331686
    VIRIN: 240315-A-ID763-8769
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 19.44 MB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 3-82 DART Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    82nd CAB
    Spain
    DART
    3-82

