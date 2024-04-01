3-82 DART Exercise

The Downed Aircraft Recovery Team (DART) operated on simulated downed Spanish aircraft on March 15, 2024. The DART Exercise is a progressive training

strategy between 3-82 GSAB "Task Force Talon," Task Force Toro and Task Force Redleg. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

