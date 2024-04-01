The Downed Aircraft Recovery Team (DART) operated on simulated downed Spanish aircraft on March 15, 2024. The DART Exercise is a progressive training
strategy between 3-82 GSAB "Task Force Talon," Task Force Toro and Task Force Redleg. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2024 05:37
|Photo ID:
|8331683
|VIRIN:
|240315-A-ID763-5871
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|18.25 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 3-82 DART Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT