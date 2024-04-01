Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Convoy To Saber Strike 24 [Image 4 of 4]

    Convoy To Saber Strike 24

    FRANKENBERG, GERMANY

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Omar Joseph 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A convoy of U.S. Army Stryker armored fighting vehicles assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, pass through the town of Frankenberg, Germany, April 9, 2024. As part of Saber Strike 24, the convoy participated in a tactical road march from Vilseck, Germany to Poland, displaying the ability to efficiently move troops and equipment over land. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Omar Joseph, Sr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 04:00
    Photo ID: 8331587
    VIRIN: 240409-A-DQ743-1140
    Resolution: 5952x4251
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: FRANKENBERG, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Convoy To Saber Strike 24 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Omar Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    SaberStrike
    StrongerTogether

