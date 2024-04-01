A convoy of U.S. Army Stryker armored fighting vehicles assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, pass through the town of Frankenberg, Germany, April 9, 2024. As part of Saber Strike 24, the convoy participated in a tactical road march from Vilseck, Germany to Poland, displaying the ability to efficiently move troops and equipment over land. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Omar Joseph, Sr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2024 Date Posted: 04.10.2024 04:00 Photo ID: 8331587 VIRIN: 240409-A-DQ743-1140 Resolution: 5952x4251 Size: 1.65 MB Location: FRANKENBERG, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Convoy To Saber Strike 24 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Omar Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.