Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Convoy To Saber Strike 24 [Image 1 of 4]

    Convoy To Saber Strike 24

    FRANKENBERG, GERMANY

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Omar Joseph 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Emilio Lanozo, a petroleum supply specialist attached to the 493rd Petroleum Support Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, refuels a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle at Wettiner-Kaserne in Frankenberg, Germany, April 9, 2024. For all vehicles to complete the tactical road march from Germany to Poland during Saber Strike 24, multiple fueling and resupply stations were set up along the route. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Omar Joseph, Sr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 04:23
    Photo ID: 8331584
    VIRIN: 240409-A-DQ743-1043
    Resolution: 4480x6272
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: FRANKENBERG, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Convoy To Saber Strike 24 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Omar Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Convoy To Saber Strike 24
    Convoy To Saber Strike 24
    Convoy To Saber Strike 24
    Convoy To Saber Strike 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    SaberStrike
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT