Convoy To Saber Strike 24

U.S. Army Sgt. Emilio Lanozo, a petroleum supply specialist attached to the 493rd Petroleum Support Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, refuels a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle at Wettiner-Kaserne in Frankenberg, Germany, April 9, 2024. For all vehicles to complete the tactical road march from Germany to Poland during Saber Strike 24, multiple fueling and resupply stations were set up along the route. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Omar Joseph, Sr.)

