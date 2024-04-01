Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Convoy To Saber Strike 24 [Image 3 of 4]

    Convoy To Saber Strike 24

    FRANKENBERG, GERMANY

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Omar Joseph 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Spc. Courtnie Benjamin, a petroleum supply specialist assigned to the 493rd Petroleum Support Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, fills empty fuel cans at Wettiner Kaserne in Frankenberg, Germany, April 9, 2024. During a tactical march from Germany to Poland, 2nd Cavalry Regiment vehicles stopped at convoy support centers, where vehicles stop to receive supplies, fuel and maintenance on long routes of travel. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Omar Joseph, Sr.)

    This work, Convoy To Saber Strike 24 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Omar Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

