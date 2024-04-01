Convoy To Saber Strike 24

U.S. Army Spc. Courtnie Benjamin, a petroleum supply specialist assigned to the 493rd Petroleum Support Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, fills empty fuel cans at Wettiner Kaserne in Frankenberg, Germany, April 9, 2024. During a tactical march from Germany to Poland, 2nd Cavalry Regiment vehicles stopped at convoy support centers, where vehicles stop to receive supplies, fuel and maintenance on long routes of travel. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Omar Joseph, Sr.)

Date Taken: 04.09.2024
Date Posted: 04.10.2024