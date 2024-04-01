Convoy To Saber Strike 24

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, operate a Stryker armored fighting vehicle while waiting vehicle inspection at Wettiner Kaserne in Frankenberg, Germany, April 9, 2024. 2nd Cavalry Regiment is traveling to Poland for Saber Strike 24, a U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) exercise designed to deter adversaries, build readiness and support the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Omar Joseph, Sr.)

