U.S. Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, operate a Stryker armored fighting vehicle while waiting vehicle inspection at Wettiner Kaserne in Frankenberg, Germany, April 9, 2024. 2nd Cavalry Regiment is traveling to Poland for Saber Strike 24, a U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) exercise designed to deter adversaries, build readiness and support the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Omar Joseph, Sr.)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2024 04:05
|Photo ID:
|8331585
|VIRIN:
|240409-A-DQ743-1076
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|FRANKENBERG, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Convoy To Saber Strike 24 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Omar Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
