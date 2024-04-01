LEAD breaks ground on modernization milestone

240409-A-FV109-1973

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.



Army Materiel Command, Aviation and Missile Command, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Letterkenny Army Depot leadership break ground on the depot’s new shipping and receiving facility April 9.



The shipping and receiving facility marks the first breaking ground of AMC’s major modernization projects supporting the Army’s Organic Industrial Base. The event was commemorated by a golden shovel ceremony attended by Marion Whicker, executive deputy to the commanding general, AMC; Maj. Gen. Tom O’Connor, commanding general, AMCOM; Lt. Col. David Myers, deputy commander, Baltimore District, USACE; and hosted by Col. Donald Santillo, commander, LEAD.





(U.S. Army photo by Dorie E. Heyer)

Date Taken: 04.09.2024