240409-A-FV109-1909

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.



Maj. Gen. Tom O’Connor, commanding general, Aviation and Missile Command, provides remarks at Letterkenny Army Depot's shipping and receiving groundbreaking ceremony April 9.



The shipping and receiving facility marks the first breaking ground of AMC’s major modernization projects supporting the Army’s Organic Industrial Base. The event was commemorated by a golden shovel ceremony attended by Marion Whicker, executive deputy to the commanding general, AMC; Maj. Gen. Tom O’Connor, commanding general, AMCOM; Lt. Col. David Myers, deputy commander, Baltimore District, USACE; and hosted by Col. Donald Santillo, commander, LEAD.



“You don’t have to look in the newspaper too far to recognize the impact that these weapon systems are having in the hands of not only our Soldiers but also our partners around the world, improving security and enabling democracy to thrive and exist,” O’Connor said. “One of the many efforts that are ongoing here at Letterkenny is not only to support our current requirements but also to meet the future requirements because there are some Soldiers on a future battlefield that are dependent on what this organization does on a daily basis.”



(U.S. Army photo by Dorie E. Heyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2024 Date Posted: 04.09.2024 13:07 Photo ID: 8329468 VIRIN: 240409-A-FV109-1909 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.26 MB Location: CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LEAD breaks ground on modernization milestone [Image 8 of 8], by Dorie Heyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.