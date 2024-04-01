LEAD breaks ground on modernization milestone

240409-A-FV109-1874

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.



Col. Donald Santillo, commander, Letterkenny Army Depot, provides remarks at Letterkenny Army Depot's shipping and receiving groundbreaking ceremony April 9.



The shipping and receiving facility marks the first breaking ground of AMC’s major modernization projects supporting the Army’s Organic Industrial Base. The event was commemorated by a golden shovel ceremony attended by Marion Whicker, executive deputy to the commanding general, AMC; Maj. Gen. Tom O’Connor, commanding general, AMCOM; Lt. Col. David Myers, deputy commander, Baltimore District, USACE; and hosted by Col. Donald Santillo, commander, LEAD.



“I’m grateful for the support of our senior leadership as we commemorate one of Letterkenny’s contributions to the Army’s Organic Industrial Base Modernization Implementation Plan,” Santillo remarked. “This ongoing 15-year effort will more closely align the Organic Industrial Base to industry and elevate depot efficiency while increasing our surge capacity.”



(U.S. Army photo by Dorie E. Heyer)

