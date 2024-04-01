240409-A-FV109-1901

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.



Marion Whicker, executive deputy to the commanding general, Army Materiel Command, provides remarks at Letterkenny Army Depot's shipping and receiving groundbreaking ceremony April 9.



The shipping and receiving facility marks the first breaking ground of AMC’s major modernization projects supporting the Army’s Organic Industrial Base. The event was commemorated by a golden shovel ceremony attended by Marion Whicker, executive deputy to the commanding general, AMC; Maj. Gen. Tom O’Connor, commanding general, AMCOM; Lt. Col. David Myers, deputy commander, Baltimore District, USACE; and hosted by Col. Donald Santillo, commander, LEAD.



“The Army OIB strategy focuses on modernizing our facilities, our workforce, the infrastructure of IT, retooling processes and energy. The Army’s 15-year OIB modernization plan is an investment of nearly $18 million, and Letterkenny is a huge part of it,” Whicker remarked. “Letterkenny has played a vital role in history, and we need to preserve and sustain its capabilities."



(U.S. Army photo by Dorie E. Heyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2024 Date Posted: 04.09.2024 13:07 Photo ID: 8329467 VIRIN: 240409-A-FV109-1901 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1003.51 KB Location: CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LEAD breaks ground on modernization milestone [Image 8 of 8], by Dorie Heyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.