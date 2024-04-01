Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LEAD breaks ground on modernization milestone [Image 3 of 8]

    LEAD breaks ground on modernization milestone

    CHAMBERSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Dorie Heyer 

    Letterkenny Army Depot

    240409-A-FV109-1901
    CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.

    Marion Whicker, executive deputy to the commanding general, Army Materiel Command, provides remarks at Letterkenny Army Depot's shipping and receiving groundbreaking ceremony April 9.

    The shipping and receiving facility marks the first breaking ground of AMC’s major modernization projects supporting the Army’s Organic Industrial Base. The event was commemorated by a golden shovel ceremony attended by Marion Whicker, executive deputy to the commanding general, AMC; Maj. Gen. Tom O’Connor, commanding general, AMCOM; Lt. Col. David Myers, deputy commander, Baltimore District, USACE; and hosted by Col. Donald Santillo, commander, LEAD.

    “The Army OIB strategy focuses on modernizing our facilities, our workforce, the infrastructure of IT, retooling processes and energy. The Army’s 15-year OIB modernization plan is an investment of nearly $18 million, and Letterkenny is a huge part of it,” Whicker remarked. “Letterkenny has played a vital role in history, and we need to preserve and sustain its capabilities."

    (U.S. Army photo by Dorie E. Heyer)

