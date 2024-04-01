Joseph Scheff, the deputy to the commander at 405th Army Field Support Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. Terrell Brisentine, the 405th AFSB command sergeant major, pose for a photo with the depot forward repair area team in front of the newly renovated and modernized Tobyhanna Army Depot Forward Repair Area-Europe maintenance facility on Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern.
Newly renovated CECOM facility in Germany opens its doors in support of Army in Europe
