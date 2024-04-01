Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Newly renovated CECOM facility in Germany opens its doors in support of Army in Europe [Image 1 of 5]

    Newly renovated CECOM facility in Germany opens its doors in support of Army in Europe

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Joseph Scheff, the deputy to the commander at 405th Army Field Support Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. Terrell Brisentine, the 405th AFSB command sergeant major, pose for a photo with the depot forward repair area team in front of the newly renovated and modernized Tobyhanna Army Depot Forward Repair Area-Europe maintenance facility on Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern.

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    CECOM
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    ArmyModernization
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior

