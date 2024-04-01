Newly renovated CECOM facility in Germany opens its doors in support of Army in Europe

: A newly renovated and modernized maintenance facility project was completed and placed into operation recently at U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command’s Tobyhanna Army Depot Forward Repair Area-Europe on Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Pictured here is some network equipment being tested and maintained at the maintenance facility.

