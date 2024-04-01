: A newly renovated and modernized maintenance facility project was completed and placed into operation recently at U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command’s Tobyhanna Army Depot Forward Repair Area-Europe on Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Pictured here is some network equipment being tested and maintained at the maintenance facility.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2024 02:27
|Photo ID:
|8328470
|VIRIN:
|240409-A-SM279-9328
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|TOBYHANNA ARMY DEPOT, PA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Newly renovated CECOM facility in Germany opens its doors in support of Army in Europe [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
