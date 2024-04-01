Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Newly renovated CECOM facility in Germany opens its doors in support of Army in Europe [Image 4 of 5]

    Newly renovated CECOM facility in Germany opens its doors in support of Army in Europe

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    : A newly renovated and modernized maintenance facility project was completed and placed into operation recently at U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command’s Tobyhanna Army Depot Forward Repair Area-Europe on Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Pictured here is some network equipment being tested and maintained at the maintenance facility.

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 02:27
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Hometown: TOBYHANNA ARMY DEPOT, PA, US
    This work, Newly renovated CECOM facility in Germany opens its doors in support of Army in Europe [Image 5 of 5], by Cameron Porter

    CECOM
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    ArmyModernization
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior

